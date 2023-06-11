Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5,310.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,310 ($66.01) and last traded at GBX 5,368 ($66.73), with a volume of 86807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,024 ($74.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($99.45) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($101.94) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,840 ($97.46).

Croda International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,566.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,689.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Insider Activity at Croda International

About Croda International

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.61), for a total value of £486,300 ($604,549.98). In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.61), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($604,549.98). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.04), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,277,769.41). 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

