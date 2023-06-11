JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JOANN in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JOANN’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 481.59% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.12. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JOANN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in JOANN by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

