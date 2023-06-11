MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MetLife in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.