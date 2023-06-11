William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

