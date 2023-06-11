Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Lifted by Litchfield Hills Research

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Services of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Energy Services of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Energy Services of America has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 795.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 230,575 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 370,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

