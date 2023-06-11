Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Reduced by KeyCorp

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the construction company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.47 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

