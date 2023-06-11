Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

OCUL stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $576.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summer Road LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

