A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AOS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AOS opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $65,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $45,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

