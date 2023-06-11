Neogen Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Down 1.5 %

Neogen stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 464.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.