Analysts Set Expectations for Potbelly Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Potbelly

Shares of PBPB opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,601,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.