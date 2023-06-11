FY2023 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Palomar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,008 shares of company stock worth $285,661. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Palomar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Palomar by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.