Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

