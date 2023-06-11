Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

ADI opened at $182.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

