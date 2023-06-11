Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$6.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 5.1 %

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.36.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

