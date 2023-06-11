Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$4.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

