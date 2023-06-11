Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Roots Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Roots has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

