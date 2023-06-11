Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.
Roots Trading Up 2.7 %
TSE ROOT opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Roots has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93.
About Roots
Recommended Stories
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.