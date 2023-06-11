Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

RAY.A stock opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.51.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

