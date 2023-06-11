Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$88.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

ONEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$67.62 on Friday. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$77.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

