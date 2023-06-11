Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$213.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.15. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

