Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AND. CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.96.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE AND opened at C$44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.15.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Further Reading
