Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AND. CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.15.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.35 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6822081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

