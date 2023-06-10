Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.49-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.49-10.09 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

