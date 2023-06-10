Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $187,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $174.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

