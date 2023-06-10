CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,323 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $178.22 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $178.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

