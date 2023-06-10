Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,221,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,724,000 after purchasing an additional 441,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

