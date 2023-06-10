Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,097,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

