Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $384.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

