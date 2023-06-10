Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.
SPGI stock opened at $384.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
