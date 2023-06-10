Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

