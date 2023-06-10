Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.