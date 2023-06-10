Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,716 shares of company stock worth $596,550 and sold 34,000 shares worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

