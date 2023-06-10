iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $30,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

