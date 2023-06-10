First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,138,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $389.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

