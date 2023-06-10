Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,285 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Cintas worth $217,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $486.30.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

