Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,870 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Yum! Brands worth $192,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

