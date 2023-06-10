Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

