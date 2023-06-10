Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

