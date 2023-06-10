Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 79,822 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Genuine Parts worth $75,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.