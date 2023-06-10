Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

