Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

