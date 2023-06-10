CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 198 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

