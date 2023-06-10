Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 361,289 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 361,289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 106,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 428,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

