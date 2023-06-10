Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,474,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $746.52 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $775.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.