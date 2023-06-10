Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

