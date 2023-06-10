Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $423.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

