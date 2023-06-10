Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,674 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

NUE stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

