Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $105,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 861,031 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.