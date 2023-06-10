3,451 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,026,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,575,000 after purchasing an additional 392,739 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.49 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

