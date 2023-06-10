Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

