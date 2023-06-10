The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,410,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $153.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -165.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

