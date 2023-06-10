Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

