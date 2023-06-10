107,327 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,327 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

